Who will book the final spots?

With just one spot remaining in both the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches, the final qualifiers have been announced for next week's Friday Night SmackDown.

In what will be a WrestleMania 36 rematch, Otis will take on Dolph Ziggler with the stakes raised this time around. Last time, The Heavy Machinery member secured the victory over The Showoff and also won the heart of Mandy Rose.

The final spot in the Women's MITB Ladder match will feature The Golden Goddess as she will take on former briefcase holder, Carmella.

It will be interesting to see if WWE's newest couple can defeat former MITB winners and qualify for this year's ladder matches.

The field so far in this year's MITB matches

This week's SmackDown saw King Corbin and Lacey Evans qualify for the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder matches respectively. Both wins did have outside interference as Cesaro and Nakamura helped the King secure the win while Bayley cost Sasha Banks a spot in this year's event.

With that, the Women's MITB Ladder match will feature Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans as of now.

The Men's side will have Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and King Corbin and will be joined by the winner of next week's match setting the field for this year's unique event.