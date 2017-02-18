WWE News: Finn Balor advertised for WWE Live Events in March

Finn Balor's return is getting closer and closer

Inaugural WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor

What’s the story?

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Finn Balor could be returning to action in the very near future, as he is advertised for Live events as early as March.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016, where he won the WWE Universal Championship. Early on in the match against Seth Rollins, Balor suffered a shoulder injury leading to a dislocated shoulder when he was on the receiving end of a turnbuckle powerbomb into the guardrail surrounding the ring.

Balor popped his shoulder back into place and continued the match, ultimately coming out on the winning end and securing the WWE Universal Championship. His victory would be very short-lived, however, as Balor consulted with doctors the following day and was informed that he had a partial tear in his labrum.

The labrum is a piece of rubbery tissue attached to the rim of the shoulder socket in order to keep the ball of the shoulder joint in place. When his shoulder dislocated upon impact from the powerbomb into the guardrail, it is likely that the tear occurred then.

The original prognosis for the injury was timed at four to six months of recovery time. However, when the operation was performed, the doctor found a litany of other issues near Balor’s shoulder and the prognosis for recovery was changed to a firm six months.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Balor is advertised for events in Buffalo, New York on March 10th, Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 11th and White Plains, New York on March 26th.

What’s next?

We shall see if Balor is only going to be appearing at the events or if he will indeed be wrestling at the shows.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is incredible news for the Demon King. If the six months prognosis was accurate and his rehab has gone well – which all signs indicate that it has – Balor would be medically cleared to return to in-ring action in about a week or so. February 24th would be six months exactly.

With Seth Rollins out injured at the moment, as well as the uncertainty surrounding his health status for the Showcase of the Immortals, WWE Raw needs all of the able bodies they can get on deck before WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd in Orlando.

Balor would be a welcomed return to Raw at this point. Hopefully, he has no setbacks physically, and the crowd responds to him now just as well as they had been responding to him before he suffered the injury.

