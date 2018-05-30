WWE News: Finn Balor once lost his patience with Enzo Amore

What did Enzo do to anger the Demon, Finn Balor?

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were partners before Big Cass turned on him

Former WWE star and NXT Tag Team Champion, Simon Gotch was recently a part of Robbie E's 'Why It Ended' podcast (H/T Wrestling Inc). While on the podcast, Simon Gotch, now known as Simon Grimm, talked about the former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, and the heat he had backstage with other stars.

WWE released Enzo Amore from the company amidst allegations of sexual assault. The reason for his release was that he allegedly did not inform WWE about the ongoing sexual assault investigation. He had been the Cruiserweight Champion at the time, and the championship was vacated, with a tournament announced which would end at WrestleMania. Cedric Alexander won the competition to become the new Champion.

Enzo had a lot of heat backstage, which sometimes became evident on the show. You can check out the cruiserweights taking out Enzo Amore here:

Enzo remained off social media after his release, other than to release a statement from his lawyers. An investigation by the police saw him cleared of all charges against him.

Enzo's plans for the future were an object of speculation, which was answered when he announced that he was releasing a debut rap song and an accompanying music video. Under the name 'Real1', he released a single, 'Phoenix', where he criticised wrestling fans and his accuser.

On the podcast, Simon Gotch talked about the heat Enzo had backstage. He said that Enzo would try to make friends with people he wanted something from, which rubbed people the wrong way.

When Finn Balor came to WWE, Enzo would continue talking to him and try to tell him how to pick up women.

"When Fergal, Finn Balor, got there, [Enzo] immediately was just d--k riding him to high heaven. Right away. 'Oh, bro. you wanna get chicks, you know what you gotta do? You gotta get an apartment downtown, bro. Cuz then you can walk to all the bars and walk right home.'"

According to Gotch, Finn found Enzo funny in the beginning but later 'lost his patience with him'. He also mentioned the fact that Enzo was latching onto Balor as he was set to be a star was not taken well by other workers.

Enzo will possibly look to continue making his mark in the music scene. Finn Balor, on the other hand, is set to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the 17th of June.

