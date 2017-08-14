WWE News: Finn Balor posts a photo along with 'Broken' Matt and 'Brother Nero' with an interesting caption

Too sweet!

The Demon King seems to have taken a liking to the Broken Universe!

What's the story?

If you've been an ardent follower of Finn Balor on Twitter, you may know the Demon King has a penchant for teasing moments that are sure to send the fans into a frenzy.

Well, he's at it again!

The former Universal Champion posted a photo along with Matt and Jeff Jardy along with a caption that read, "Broken Matt, Brother Nero, You have #WOKEN 'Fatal' Finn Bálor."

Check out the epic tweet below:

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor is currently embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt and he will face the Eater of Worlds at SummerSlam on August 20th.

The Hardy Boyz, however, are left with any credible opponents after Scott Dawson got injured that will potentially keep him out of action until December.

The heart of the matter

The ongoing legal battle between the Hardys and their former employers Impact Wrestling over the rights of the Broken gimmick have forced the WWE to smartly alter the gimmick.

Instead of being Broken, the legendary tag team champions are now woken! A brilliant move until the legal formalities are done with regarding the popular gimmick, we say!

On a side note, we would love to see Fatal Finn Balor and the Broken ones team up more often in the WWE!

What's next?

The biggest PPV of the summer is all set to go on floors on August 20th and we just can't wait! While Finn Balor has his task cut out for himself, the WWE are frantically searching for a replacement and the same would be known on the go-home episode of RAW.

Author's take

The return of the Hardys has given the fans the opportunity to witness some dream pairings. Dean Ambrose teaming up with the brothers on an episode of RAW was one instance and now Balor doing the same at house shows just makes things just too sweet!

Talking about the Woken brothers, who would you like to see them face at SummerSlam with the Revival being out? Sound off in the comments section.