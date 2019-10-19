WWE News: Finn Balor returns to in-ring action for the first time since SummerSlam

Finn Balor

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor made his return to in-ring competition this past Thursday at an NXT live event in Portland, Oregon. This was Balor's first match back in WWE since SummerSlam 2019 when he lost a pretty one-sided bout to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Finn Balor's return to NXT

Finn Balor last competed in WWE ring at this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, losing to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in singles competition after being brutally assaulted by the former WWE Champion in the lead-up to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Following his loss to The Fiend, Balor took a hiatus from WWE as he got married to his long-term girlfriend and FOX Sports reporter, Veronica Rodriguez. However, on the September 18th edition of NXT on USA Network, Finn Balor made his shocking return to the black-and-yellow brand, confronting current NXT Champion and leader of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole.

Also, on this week's edition of NXT, Balor made a major announcement, as he hinted towards a possible return to in-ring competition within the next few weeks on the black-and-yellow brand.

Finn Balor officially returns to in-ring competition

This past Thursday in Portland, Oregon, former and the longest-reigning NXT Champion, Finn Balor finally made his highly awaited return to in-ring competition as he faced the veteran Kassius Ohno in a one-on-one action.

Ohno, who had initially beaten Isiah Scott in quick fashion, issued an open challenge to anyone at the back and as seen, the challenge was eventually answered by the returning Finn Balor, who then went on to defeat Ohno.

Balor is also currently scheduled to work the rest of the NXT road trip events including events in places such as Seattle, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

What's next for Finn Balor?

As of now, it remains to be seen what's next for Finn Balor. With the former NXT Champion making his return to in-ring competition as part of live events, it is just a matter of days before he eventually starts competing on television as well.