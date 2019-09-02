WWE News: Finn Balor reveals a surprising new look

Finn Balor has a new look

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor recently took to his official social media sites and posted a photo of him showing off his new bald look.

Where is Finn Balor?

Prior to his current hiatus from WWE, Finn Balor was last seen competing at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view where he lost to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in singles action.

In the lead-up to SummerSlam 2019, Balor had lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at this year's Extreme Rules pre-show and on the following night on RAW, Balor was attacked by The Fiend.

Following his loss to Wyatt at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Balor took some time off from WWE, as he got wedded to his fiancee Veronica Rodriguez, who is a reporter for Fox Sports Mexico. The pair initially revealed back in May that they were dating and got engaged this summer.

Finn Balor's new look

Finn Balor is currently on a hiatus from WWE and the inaugural Universal Champion has been sharing snaps of him and his wife Veronica Rodriguez from the pair's ongoing vacation. Balor, who recently also shared a photo of his wedding, has now taken to his official Twitter and Instagram to reveal his brand new look.

As seen below, Balor revealed his new look with a caption that reads "PEACE".

When is Finn Balor returning?

As of now, a potential return date for Finn Balor hasn't been revealed. However, the former Universal Champion has been on vacation for quite some time now.

Several reports have suggested that Balor could be on hiatus for almost two months. That being said, chances are that we could possibly witness the return of the former NXT Champion by October, just in time for this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Upon his return, it is not clear if Balor will vouch for a rematch against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt but as of now, he seems to be enjoying his time off with his wife.