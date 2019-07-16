WWE Rumors: Finn Balor requests break from in-ring action

Balor wants time off to recharge his batteries

What's the story?

At Extreme Rules 2019, we saw a huge title change which happened in the pre-show when Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental title for the first time.

The loss came as a surprise as the feud between the two had started just a while before, while losing a title match on the pre-show doesn't happen often.

And now, Balor, who has been one of WWE's most loved Superstars, has reportedly asked for a break from WWE, as per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

In case you didn't know...

Balor won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Bobby Lashley and held on to the belt till Extreme Rules where he lost the title to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura landed a Kinshasa on Balor to win the title for the very first time in WWE. On the RAW after Extreme Rules, Balor faced off against Samoa Joe and was quickly defeated. The two attacked each other following the match, with Balor standing tall. And as Balor was celebrating, the lights in the arena turned off and once they returned, Balor was in the clutches of Bray Wyatt, who finally returned to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that Balor has requested WWE to give him two months off as the Irishman wants to recharge his batteries after a gruelling run in the WWE.

The report further goes on to state that WWE have given him the time off which will start around August, and the report speculates that it could be after SummerSlam. If Balor is to be out of action for two months, he could miss the Clash of Champions PPV.

What's next?

SummerSlam is the next PPV in WWE's calendar and it takes place on August 11. Many had expected Balor to have a shot at reclaiming the IC title. He was attacked by a returning Bray Wyatt on tonight's episode of RAW. It remains to be seen what course of action Balor will be taking after this latest development.