WWE News: Finn Balor's match at SummerSlam has been made official

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.60K // 07 Aug 2018, 07:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor has a good record at SummerSlam

Finn Balor and Baron Corbin have had their own fair share of issues over the past few weeks and even though the duo collided back at Extreme Rules, it has been officially announced that both men will collide once again at SummerSlam.

Corbin faced Roman Reigns this week on Raw and The Constable of Monday Night Raw tried to run away from the challenge before Balor stepped in and forced him to head back into the ring, where he was then defeated by Reigns.

Balor then took advantage of the fact that Corbin had already been through a tough match to deliver the Coup De Grace to Corbin to send him a message. The feud between these two men has been back and forth ever since Extreme Rules and SummerSlam could finally be the deciding match between the two men.

The Irish star didn't have a huge part in Raw this week and only found out about his match at SummerSlam when he spoke to Mike Rome in an exclusive interview.

Balor was part of the feud between Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler a few weeks ago and could easily have been Rollins' partner on Raw tonight, but instead, WWE decided to have Balor in a feud with Corbin.

Two years ago at SummerSlam, Finn Balor was able to become the first ever Universal Champion, of course, this year he isn't in the main event and he can't walk out as a champion of he defeats Corbin but he will be hoping that a win over the Raw Constable will help him find his place in the queue to the Universal Championship, which could start behind Roman Reigns following SummerSlam.

Do you think Finn Balor will pick up the win over Baron Corbin? Have your say in the comments section below...