WWE News: Finn Balor talks about his condition after Money In The Bank

The IC Champion gave the WWE Universe an update about his health

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Finn Balor was recently seen in a backstage interview, addressing his mental and physical state after his incredible Money In The Bank performance.

Balor stated that its part of the job, but wasn't too thrilled with how Brock Lesnar came in at the last moment to steal a win.

In case you didn't know...

Money In The Bank 2019 is in the history books. The show was headlined by the 8-man Money In The Bank Ladder match. The free-for-all saw the wrestlers put their bodies on the line throughout the course of the match, but no one equaled the performance of Finn Balor, who was apparently injured after the punishment he took.

Balor wasn't allowed to compete on tonight's SmackDown Live due to the injuries that stemmed from his outing this Sunday.

Also read: Top NXT Superstar warns Brock Lesnar after MITB win

The heart of the matter

While talking about the match, Balor looked as if he was trying to hold back his tears. He stated that WWE didn't allow him to compete on SmackDown Live, but it's part and parcel of the game. He seemed upset at the fact that Brock Lesnar came in at the end of the match and took the briefcase home.

It's 48 hours since Money In The Bank, where I got powerbombed on a ladder, where I got chokslammed on a ladder, where I got suplexed on a ladder. We're backstage at SmackDown, where the doctors decided that it was not a good idea for me to perform tonight. Physically. I felt better, but I think that's just part of the job. We've all seen what happened at the end of the match and... imagine how that makes me feel. And, emotionally I guess... I'm starting to think that may be... (leaves the interview)

What's next?

Finn Balor's performance was the highlight of the MITB match, but as fate would have it, he didn't win in the end. Hopefully, Balor gets another shot at the top title somewhere down the line.

What did you think of Balor's performance in the MITB match?