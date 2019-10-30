WWE News: Finn Balor wants RAW tag team in Balor Club

Finn Balor's is now on NXT and is a heel for the first time in his WWE career

NXT Superstar Finn Balor recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and promoted this week's episode of NXT. Balor also stated that he would like to add the Authors of Pain to the Balor Club if he gets a chance to create the stable on any brand in the future.

Balor's return and shocking heel turn

Finn Balor has had quite an interesting year so far. He spent the majority of the first quarter feuding with Bobby Lashley, with The Demon King defeating Lashley at WrestleMania 35 in an Intercontinental title match. Months later, Balor was attacked by a debuting Fiend on Monday Night RAW, which led to a match at SummerSlam 2019. The contest ended in a loss for Balor.

Balor wants to team up with Authors of Pain if he ever creates a Balor Club in WWE

Balor made his return to NXT recently and confronted Adam Cole. He turned heel for the first time in his WWE career on the October 23 episode of NXT, by attacking crowd-favorite Johnny Gargano.

While speaking with SI, Balor stated that if he ever gets a chance to create a Balor Club in WWE, on any roster, he would like to recruit AoP. According to Balor, the AoP are two of the 'meanest guys' in the industry, and he would love for them to team up with him.

There are a couple people I've been thinking about. I don't know if it's possible, but I'm very, very, very interested in AoP. Those two guys are two of the meanest guys in this business. If I have a chance to create a Balor Club in any brand, I'd want those guys backing me up.

