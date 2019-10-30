WWE News: Rey Mysterio gives major update on Dominick's pro wrestling future

Mysterio and Dominick

Rey Mysterio recently provided a major update with regards to his son Dominick's future in pro wrestling. Mysterio revealed that Dominick will kick off his training at the WWE Performance Center in 2020.

Dominick's past appearances and involvement in a recent storyline

Longtime fans must be aware of Mysterio's son, Dominick. He was featured in a major storyline involving Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, back in 2005. The angle ended with Eddie and Mysterio competing in a Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005, with Dominick's custody on the line. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie's wife, helped Mysterio win the match, in an emotional finish.

Dominick is being featured more often on WWE TV recently. He was the recipient of a brutal attack by Brock Lesnar a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, which led to Rey Mysterio seeking revenge and bringing in Cain Velasquez to even the odds.

Rey gives an update on Dominick's future in pro wrestling

While speaking with MARCA, a Spanish newspaper, Mysterio stated that Dominick will be going to Orlando next year to start his training in the WWE Performance Center.

"He will start training at the Orlando Performance Center next year to learn the style of the company and then we’ll see. He’s been preparing for more than two years now and the truth is that he has learned quickly. You can tell he has it in his blood. I am delighted to be able to share a ring with him before retiring."

Apparently, Dominick has also told his father that he wants to carry on the legacy that Mysterio has built over the course of his legendary career.

