WWE News: "Fired" Superstar reacts to Becky Lynch's punishment

Becky Lynch was fined for her actions

After the events that unfolded during last night's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was fined a whopping $10,000 for accidentally hitting the referee during her match against Sasha Banks.

Well, one recently "fired" WWE Superstar who seems to feel hard done by after the punishment is Kevin Owens, who took to Twitter to mark his displeasure.

Lynch vs Banks

Last night, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were involved in one of the best matches of the night as they took the fight to the WWE Universe, brawling all over the building, with the crowd clamoring for more right up until the match was officially concluded in a disqualification of Becky Lynch.

Shortly thereafter, WWE confirmed the punishment the RAW Women's Champion and WWE 2K20 cover star would face for inadvertently striking a referee during the encounter.

Too harsh, or not harsh enough?

Well, one man who will feel slighted after the punishment was dished out is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who was "fired" last week for merely doing his job - or rather, the job of a referee.

Shane McMahon abused his power, once again, last week, firing the special guest referee for, well, correctly officiating a match between Chad Gable and Shane McMahon - replacing Elias - in the Semifinals of the King of the Ring 2019 tournament. The match became 2 out of 3 Falls after Gable picked up the first win, and McMahon eventually tapped out to the former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion.

Owens, though, would express his displeasure, sending out a cryptic tweet following his firing, hinting at a return to NXT.

