WWE Rumors: Interesting backstage details on Kevin Owens' future with the company

Kevin Owens

Things took a drastic turn on SmackDown Live this week as Shane McMahon decided to fire Kevin Owens in surprising fashion. Owens was the special guest referee for McMahon's match against Chad Gable, which was a King of the Ring semi-finals match.

Kevin Owens heading to NXT

However, after losing to Gable, McMahon decided to vent his frustrations on 'The Prizefighter' and sacked the former Universal Champion on the spot. The feud between Owens and McMahon has taken an interesting turn with this recent development, but what was even more interesting was Kevin Owens hinting a move to NXT on Twitter.

14th letter is N

24th letter is X

20th letter is T



I like where this is going. — Pika Priest™️ (@PikaPriest) September 11, 2019

As per Cagesideseats.com, this isn't merely a cryptic tweet put out by Owens, and him moving to NXT may be the plan for now:

"Kevin Owens may be teasing going to NXT, and there’s apparently been talk of an appearance on the debut show while he’s “fired” from SmackDown Live."

How will Owens benefit NXT?

Kevin Owens is a former NXT Champion and one of the Superstars that helped build the black and yellow brand to what it is today. By being part of the first edition of NXT on USA Network, he will lend credibility to the 'developmental' brand and will also help attract eyeballs so that first-time watchers may tune in.

As seen in the case of Cesaro competing at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, the fans thoroughly enjoy a main roster Superstar showing up on an NXT brand.

Many fans are hoping for a feud between Kevin Owens and current NXT Champion Adam Cole to start, however, it looks like his appearance on NXT will most likely be a one-off instead of a recurring thing.

