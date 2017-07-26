WWE News: First episode of Smacking Talk featuring Daniel Bryan and "his son" Chad Gable

Daniel Bryan and Renee Young had a special guest on the first episode of 'Smacking Talk'.

Daniel Bryan put on a hilarious show on the first episode of Smacking Talk

What's the story?

The first episode of Smacking Talk featured Renee Young, Daniel Bryan and his ‘son’ Chad Gable.

The show is a parody version of the recently cancelled post-SmackDown Live show ‘Talking Smack’, and saw the blue brand’s General Manager Daniel Bryan, mock the ongoing RAW storyline featuring Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan.

You can watch the video that aired on TOUT below -

Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show! pic.twitter.com/fJiqyThWy9 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017

In case you didn't know...

One of the biggest storylines to have transpired in the WWE lately is the Kurt Angle texting storyline, which revealed that the Olympic Gold medalist is the father of WWE Superstar Jason Jordan.

SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan appears to have taken the opportunity to take shots at the red brand’s aforementioned storyline, by mockingly revealing that Jordan’s former American Alpha tag team partner, Chad Gable, was his son.

The heart of the matter

Several fans and pundits in the professional wrestling community have been highly critical of the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan ‘father-son’ storyline. Bryan weighed in with his two cents on the same in the inaugural Smacking Talk show.

The video opened with Bryan and Renee Young plugging the new show which is a tongue in cheek reference to their previous show Talking Smack, following which Chad Gable appeared as a guest.

In the brief video, Bryan made a reference to the Angle-Jordan storyline, and proceeded to claim that he is, in fact, Chad Gable’s biological father, despite the fact that the age difference between the two is only five years.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan and Renee Young promised to continue putting forth weekly editions of Smacking Talk.

Fans of the show can watch weekly editions of the show on the TOUT social media app.

Author's take

Daniel Bryan came through with his promise and provided a hilarious edition of the brand new show Smacking Talk. Here’s hoping we get to see more of the same in the weeks to come.

As for the father-son storyline on RAW, in my opinion, the WWE can do much better than that if only they’d pay heed to their passionate fanbase.