WWE News: First ever co-24/7 Champions crowned on Monday Night Raw

R-Truth had a rough night

The 24/7 Championship continued to bring a unique style of entertainment to Monday Night Raw tonight when R-Truth interrupted a tag team match in order to get away from the ever-growing wave of contenders vying for his title. However, that decision wound up costing the multi-time champion the belt in the process.

History made by the Top Guys

The Revival was in the midst of a tag team match with their longtime rivals the Lucha House Party when R-Truth interfered. Attempting to escape his challengers, he found himself in the middle of the ring. While the Lucha trio took out Truth's mob, the Revival capitalized on the opportunity and took him out with the Hart Attack. Unsurprisingly, it was a short-lived reign, as they tend to be.

Where's the 24/7 Championship now?

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were the first two men to ever hold the 24/7 Championship together. Sadly for them, though, the reign didn't last long. Kalisto found himself with an opportunity to hit Dawson with the Salida Del Sol when Wilder was dragged out the ring. Luckily, Truth was able to recapture his belt, and with Carmella managed to avoid his challengers once again.

Truth and Carmella ran backstage and caught their breath. While the two were bragging about their escape and Truth's twelfth reign with the title, Elias walked up behind them. Once he realized what was happening, he motioned a ref over. The Troubadour then broke his guitar over Truth's back, and pinned him for his third reign with the belt.

Elias ran off with the 24/7 Championship, but we're sure we haven't seen the last of him this week. After all, he'll have to get through all of SmackDown tomorrow night without getting pinned. That is, if he leaves Raw tonight before being discovered.