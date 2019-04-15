×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: First feud for Universal Champion Seth Rollins teased by WWE

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.95K   //    15 Apr 2019, 19:42 IST

Who's first in line to face the champ?
Who's first in line to face the champ?

What's the story?

We all saw Seth Rollins AKA the 'Beast Slayer' stand tall and triumphant at WrestleMania 35. On the RAW that followed, he faced off against Kofi Kingston in a match that was interrupted by The Bar.

And now, WWE has teased his first feud as Universal Champion. Not surprisingly it's against a fellow Shield member, Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last year and became the WWE Universal Champion. He would hold the title until October when he had to relinquish the title because of leukemia, a disease he would go on to successfully send into remission.

Reigns would return to RAW but be kept away from the Universal title picture for the time being. He took on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 and emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar, making the Universal Championship a full-time title again.

The heart of the matter

WWE posted the following preview for RAW this week. It spoke about what The Big Dog would do next:

Defending both Monday Night Raw and the honor of his family, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal match at WrestleMania. After Reigns succeeded against The Scottish Psychopath in his first singles match since his battle with leukemia, the WWE Universe anxiously awaits his next move.

The article could go on to tease a potential feud between Reigns and Rollins. Here's the excerpt,

Will Reigns look to challenge his Shield brother Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship — the very title he was forced to relinquish in October — or does he have another conquest in mind?

What's next?

Seth Rollins has promised to be a fighting champion. Which means that we could potentially see a few Universal Championship matches on WWE RAW. Reigns and Rollins have great chemistry and could tear the house down!


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
3 potential feuds for Seth Rollins as the new Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' first Universal title feud revealed and it sounds epic
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Likeliest contenders to defeat Seth Rollins & become the next Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
5 Possible challengers for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Universal Champion Seth Rollins reveals how his reign will differ from Lesnar's
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins should turn heel: Paving the way for Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title?
RELATED STORY
Why Randy Orton must challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE officially teases Roman Reigns' next feud
RELATED STORY
Booking the next 5 WWE Universal Champions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins assaulted by surprise Superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us