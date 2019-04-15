WWE News: First feud for Universal Champion Seth Rollins teased by WWE

Who's first in line to face the champ?

What's the story?

We all saw Seth Rollins AKA the 'Beast Slayer' stand tall and triumphant at WrestleMania 35. On the RAW that followed, he faced off against Kofi Kingston in a match that was interrupted by The Bar.

And now, WWE has teased his first feud as Universal Champion. Not surprisingly it's against a fellow Shield member, Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last year and became the WWE Universal Champion. He would hold the title until October when he had to relinquish the title because of leukemia, a disease he would go on to successfully send into remission.

Reigns would return to RAW but be kept away from the Universal title picture for the time being. He took on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 and emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar, making the Universal Championship a full-time title again.

The heart of the matter

WWE posted the following preview for RAW this week. It spoke about what The Big Dog would do next:

Defending both Monday Night Raw and the honor of his family, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal match at WrestleMania. After Reigns succeeded against The Scottish Psychopath in his first singles match since his battle with leukemia, the WWE Universe anxiously awaits his next move.

The article could go on to tease a potential feud between Reigns and Rollins. Here's the excerpt,

Will Reigns look to challenge his Shield brother Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship — the very title he was forced to relinquish in October — or does he have another conquest in mind?

What's next?

Seth Rollins has promised to be a fighting champion. Which means that we could potentially see a few Universal Championship matches on WWE RAW. Reigns and Rollins have great chemistry and could tear the house down!

