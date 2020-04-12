WWE News - First group of Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament revealed

WWE announced earlier this week that a new Interim Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned.

Current Champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK and will not be able to defend his title due to travel restrictions.

A new NXT Cruiserweight Champions will be crowned at the end of the tournament

The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament kicks off this week on NXT as WWE has named four Superstars who will be part of Group A. Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas will all be vying for a shot at the title in the round-robin style tournament to determine the Interim Champion.

Earlier this week on WWE's The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a new Interim Champion would be crowned as Jordan Devlin is unable to defend his title. Devlin is still stuck in the UK and will not be available to defend the title on WWE TV due to travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just yesterday, WWE released the rules and format of the tournament. Eight Superstars will be split into two groups where one Superstar takes on the other three in a round-robin tournament. Whoever has the best record, in the end, will face the winner of the other group to determine the new Interim Cruiserweight Champion.

Group A of the tournament for the title consisting of Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas certainly looks very promising. Kushida has been impressive lately in the Cruiserweight division and will be itching for his first title in WWE since debuting in 2019. Former GM of 205 Live and 6-time 24/7 Champion, Maverick and up-and-coming Superstar Jake Atlas will be looking get their hands on the title for the first time. Tony Nese is the only Superstar from Group A to have previously held the title and 'The Premier Athlete' will want to be a two-time champion by the end of the tournament.