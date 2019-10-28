WWE News: First look at Crown Jewel stage construction revealed [Video]

WWE Crown Jewel 2019

WWE Crown Jewel is only days away and the show already boasts an intriguing match card, with several highly anticipated bouts. The first look at the event's stage construction has now been revealed on Twitter and YouTube.

A jam-packed card!

WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia kicked off last year with The Greatest Royal Rumble. The event saw Braun Strowman win the free for all and receive a custom made championship belt. WWE has returned two additional times since then (Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel 2018), and we'll be seeing several more shows in Saudi Arabia for at least the next 8 years or so. This includes the upcoming Crown Jewel event, which kicks off this Thursday.

Crown Jewel 2019 is packed from top to bottom, and features two big matches that saw their initial build on SmackDown's FOX premiere. Brock Lesnar will take on his old nemesis Cain Velasquez with the WWE Championship on the line. 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman returns to Saudi Arabia to collide with Tyson Fury in a battle of the giants. Additionally, the Saudi Arabian fans in attendance will be treated to a 20-Man Battle Royal, with the winner getting a shot at AJ Styles' United States title on the same night! To top it all off, we also have a Tag Team Gauntlet Match, featuring a whopping nine teams! The contest will determine the best tag team in the world.

First look of Crown Jewel stage construction

A video has recently been posted on YouTube and Twitter, giving us a sneak peek inside the King Fahd University Stadium. As you can see below, the construction is in its initial stages, and we'll get to see the finished product mere hours before the actual show.

العمل لازال مستمر في استاد الملك فهد للتجهيز لأحد أكبر أحداث #موسم_الرياض عرض كراون جول🔥. pic.twitter.com/6yDvYsVo2z — Wrestling Club (@WrestlinClub) October 27, 2019

