WWE News - First participant for Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match revealed

The first qualifier for Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match took place on SmackDown today.

More qualifiers were announced for next week's episode of the Blue brand.

​ We have our first competitor for the men's ladder match

With three women qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Headquarters on RAW, Daniel Bryan became the first man to officially qualify for the match on SmackDown. After forcing Cesaro to tap out in their qualifying match, Bryan will now have the chance to win another MITB briefcase.

A unique match

Money in the Bank has traditionally been one of the most anticipated PPVs of the year. With two ladder matches in one PPV that could alter the course of the WWE, the event is almost as anticipated as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Earlier during the night, WWE announced that participants in both ladder matches would have to "climb the corporate ladder" at WWE HQ for the right to win the briefcase this year. With the prevailing circumstances around COVID-19 forcing a change in all aspects of life, it appears that Money in the Bank will be truly unique again in 2020.

Bryan won the MITB briefcase back in 2011 and cashed in on Mark Henry to win his first major title in the WWE. It propelled the American Dragon into the main event of WWE for the next few years. Next week's show features King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak as one of the qualifiers.

