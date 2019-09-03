WWE News: First Semi-Finalist of the King of the Ring 2019 tournament confirmed

The WWE King of the Ring tournament is back after four years

This week's edition of RAW featured two quarterfinal matches of the WWE King of the Ring 2019 tournament, Baron Corbin vs Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs Samoa Joe. As of writing, the WWE Universe witnessed only one of the above-mentioned matches to crown the first semi-finalist for this year's WWE King of the Ring.

Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander and progressed to the next round of the tournament and he will be facing either Ricochet or Samoa Joe in the semifinals next week.

WWE King of the Ring 2019 tournament so far

The first rounds of the tournament started two weeks back with eight Superstars each from RAW and Smackdown competing for the honor to be called the King of the Ring. On RAW's side, Baron Corbin defeated The Miz while Cedric Alexander picked up the win against Sami Zayn to progress to the next round.

The other two quarterfinalists, Samoa Joe and Ricochet defeated Cesaro and Drew McIntyre in their respective matches and they will be facing each other to determine the next semi-finalist.

From Smackdown's side, Andrade, Chad Gable, Ali and Elias will be battling it out tomorrow on Smackdown Live to determine the other two semifinalists for the WWE King of the Ring 2019

The era of King Corbin?

Baron Corbin has his sight set on winning the illustrious King of the Ring tournament and becoming "King Corbin". His victory over The Miz and Cedric Alexander are nothing but the stepping stones towards his ultimate goal.

His recent unsuccessful confrontations with Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship and the failed attempts to disband The Shield earlier this year did take him to the back seat for some time.

However, Corbin now has the opportunity to right all these wrongs once he wins the WWE King of the Ring 2019 tourney.