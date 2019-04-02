WWE News: Forgotten WWE Champion spotted in New York ahead of WrestleMania

Will Bray Wyatt be at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been off television for so long that some fans may have forgotten that he's a part of the RAW roster at this point. Wyatt has been spotted in NYC ahead of WWE WrestleMania and could appear at the show.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television for what seems like ages at this point. The reported reason for his hiatus was that WWE creative simply did not have anything for the 'Eater of Words'.

After Wyatt and his wife separated last year, it was revealed that Wyatt had been dating WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. Offerman herself has been absent from WWE for a while and recently announced on social media that she was pregnant. Wyatt and JoJo are expecting baby 'Knash' in June this year.

The heart of the matter

Despite being a popular star in WWE, Bray Wyatt has been off television for a while. However, Bray Wyatt fans may have some good news in store for them at WrestleMania. PWInsider is reporting that the 'Eater if Worlds' has been seen in New York City just days ahead of the Show of Shows.

Even if Wyatt does not make an appearance, he will definitely be backstage. It also wouldn't come as a big shock if WWE chooses to bring him back on the RAW after WrestleMania instead.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is less than a week away and takes place at the Metlife Stadium - home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets - in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As of now, there aren't any announced plans for Bray Wyatt but that does not rule out a surprise appearance. Wyatt did return at WrestleMania last year to help Matt Hardy win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

