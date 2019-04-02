WWE News: Dean Ambrose attacks former RAW GM after RAW went off the air

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.71K // 02 Apr 2019, 11:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose came out after RAW

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose came out after RAW went off the air last night. He went down to the ring and attacked former acting RAW GM Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

After the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble, it was reported that Dean Ambrose had rejected a new contract with a big pay rise. The reason suggested was that Ambrose was not happy with his spot in WWE and the creative direction of his character. This was later confirmed by WWE although some still think this may be a work.

As for Baron Corbin, the former acting General Manager of RAW will face his nemesis Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 in the final match of Kurt Angle's career. Corbin faced Rey Mysterio on RAW last night in the main event. He pinned the WWE legend after hitting him with a Deep Six for the 3-count.

ALSO READ: RAW Superstar to bring back popular gimmick for WrestleMania 35

The heart of the matter

After RAW went off the air, Baron Corbin came out to address the fans in the arena in Washington DC. However, it didn't last long as he was soon interrupted by Dean Ambrose, who did not appear on RAW.

Ambrose came out to a massive pop and ran into the ring. He hit Corbin with the Dirty Deeds and laid him out in the middle of the ring. You can check out the video below:

What's next?

Dean Ambrose doesn't yet have a match for WrestleMania 35. It looks like Ambrose is indeed leaving WWE after choosing to reject the offer of a new contract from WWE.

Baron Corbin will face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35.

ALSO READ: 3 WWE Superstars who need to win at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who shouldn't

Advertisement