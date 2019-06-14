WWE News: Former champion gives positive update on in-ring comeback

Injuries and pain are commonplace in the competitive world of professional wrestling

What's the story?

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion and one of the strongest and most-feared Superstars in the Women's Division Nia Jax has taken to her official social media account, so as to give the WWE Universe a sneak peek into her injury rehab schedule.

Jax - who had recently tweeted to update that her recovery is going well - has now provided an even better update, as The Irresistible Force can be seen training at the gym seven weeks after double ACL surgery.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax signed with the WWE back in 2014 and eventually rose up the ranks; capturing the RAW Women's Championship and being featured in several notable feuds alongside the likes of Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. Jax last competed at WrestleMania 35 in April this year and has been out of action ever since.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that following Jax's performance in the tag team championship match alongside her tag-team partner Tamina Snuka at WrestleMania 35; the WWE confirmed that Jax will be taking a break from in-ring competition, owing to her having suffered ACL tears on both knees.

Jax eventually underwent surgery on both her knees and per general medical guidelines, would require around six-to-nine months of recovery in order to make an in-ring comeback.

Addressing the encouraging progress with regard to her in-ring return, Jax posted a video of her training at the gym; with the following caption:

"Rehab is going well. 7 weeks post double ACL surgery."

Rehab is going well. 7 weeks post double ACL surgery. 🏋🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uAn8ztgwqz — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) June 13, 2019

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Nia could return around the Royal Rumble PPV, which takes place in January 2020.

Would you like to see Nia Jax return at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, or do you feel she shouldn't rush her in-ring comeback? Sound off in the comments below!