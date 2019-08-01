WWE News: Former Champion hints that he could join AEW

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 01 Aug 2019, 21:27 IST

Vince McMahon will not be happy with this

What's the story?

Arn Anderson was fired from his position in WWE as a road agent earlier this year. He signed a non-disclosure agreement at the time but looks set to sign with All Elite Wrestling as soon as his release clause from WWE allows him to.

Two other Superstars who have been angling for a move away from WWE are fomer RAW Tag-Team Champions The Revival. Scott Dawson's tweet earlier today further fuelled rumors that The Revival will sign with AEW when their WWE contracts run out.

In case you didn't know...

Anderson was fired in March 2018. According to reports at the time, it had to do with an incident at a WWE Live Event.

Reports suggested that Alicia Fox had shown up intoxicated at the Live Event and Anderson, the agent for her match, had failed to notice this and had let Fox wrestle. Anderson took the blame for the incident and was fired by Vince McMahon. He had worked as a road agent for WWE since 2002.

The heart of the matter

It's quite well known right now that The Revival are unhappy in the WWE. In their view, WWE don't do enough with the tag-team division and one can definitely sympathize with them. Scott Dawson further fuelled speculation that The Revival could refuse to extend their WWE contract and sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Dawson tweeted the following, calling out former WWE road agent Anderson who is also expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling:

Arn taught us well. See ya soon, Double A. https://t.co/EAJjeuBtg5 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 31, 2019

What's next?

The Revival recently lost the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC in a triple threat match on RAW. We can expect them to get a rematch for their titles soon.

