×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former champion takes a shot at Vince McMahon and mocks him in the process

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
620   //    08 May 2019, 22:38 IST

What does The Boss think about this?
What does The Boss think about this?

What's the story?

On the eve of Kevin Owens' 35th birthday, WWE took to Twitter and wished the former Universal Champion. However, despite the wish 'The Prizefighter' later took to social media and questioned why he didn't receive a happy birthday tweet from company chairman Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

After being sidelined with a severe knee injury last year, Kevin Owens finally made his return to the WWE prior to this year's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. At the show, Owens replaced Kofi Kingston in the WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan as per Mr. McMahon's orders but eventually failed to win the title.

Following the event, Owens, unfortunately, missed out this year's WrestleMania 35 show, as the company didn't really have any major plans for the former Intercontinental Champion. But in the aftermath to the Superstar Shake-up, Owens has once again risen to the top of the food chain on the blue brand, as he recently became an honorary member of the New Day before eventually turning his back on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens is currently in line for yet another shot at the WWE Championship, as he prepares to go one-on-one against new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

However, in the lead up to his upcoming WWE Title match, Owens celebrated his 35th birthday but seemed disappointed about the fact that he didn't get a birthday wish from Mr. McMahon himself. But, the former Universal Champion was quick enough to realize that it probably had something to do with Owens' attack on Mr. McMahon from a year ago.

So much so, Owens himself posted a few photos of his brutal beatdown of the chairman in yet another classic tweet which you can check below:

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston will battle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank on the 19th of May, 2019, as Owens finds himself with yet another opportunity of winning his first WWE Championship.


Tags:
WWE SmackDown Vince McMahon Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE News: Top Superstar takes a shot at Vince McMahon, says "it's impossible to trust him"
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston takes a shot at Vince McMahon after being screwed again on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Vince McMahon for ruining his show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE World Champion reveals interesting idea he had pitched to Vince McMahon before leaving
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon disgusted by Kevin Owens joining New Day, Owens reacts
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals that the New Day told Vince McMahon they'd make anything work
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Ways Vince McMahon could punish Roman Reigns for assaulting him
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Reasons Why Vince McMahon Wants To Push Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 things which Triple H will change if he takes over from Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
3 punishments Roman Reigns might face on SmackDown Live for attacking Vince McMahon (23 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us