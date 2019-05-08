WWE News: Former champion takes a shot at Vince McMahon and mocks him in the process

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 620 // 08 May 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does The Boss think about this?

What's the story?

On the eve of Kevin Owens' 35th birthday, WWE took to Twitter and wished the former Universal Champion. However, despite the wish 'The Prizefighter' later took to social media and questioned why he didn't receive a happy birthday tweet from company chairman Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

After being sidelined with a severe knee injury last year, Kevin Owens finally made his return to the WWE prior to this year's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. At the show, Owens replaced Kofi Kingston in the WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan as per Mr. McMahon's orders but eventually failed to win the title.

Following the event, Owens, unfortunately, missed out this year's WrestleMania 35 show, as the company didn't really have any major plans for the former Intercontinental Champion. But in the aftermath to the Superstar Shake-up, Owens has once again risen to the top of the food chain on the blue brand, as he recently became an honorary member of the New Day before eventually turning his back on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens is currently in line for yet another shot at the WWE Championship, as he prepares to go one-on-one against new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

However, in the lead up to his upcoming WWE Title match, Owens celebrated his 35th birthday but seemed disappointed about the fact that he didn't get a birthday wish from Mr. McMahon himself. But, the former Universal Champion was quick enough to realize that it probably had something to do with Owens' attack on Mr. McMahon from a year ago.

So much so, Owens himself posted a few photos of his brutal beatdown of the chairman in yet another classic tweet which you can check below:

I don’t even get a Vince tweet?!



Is...is it because of this?



I thought he and I had moved on from that when he handpicked me to be in a title match a few months ago.



Guess not 😔 https://t.co/mUet9bTYql pic.twitter.com/9BJ5SyqRPO — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 7, 2019

What's next?

Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston will battle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank on the 19th of May, 2019, as Owens finds himself with yet another opportunity of winning his first WWE Championship.