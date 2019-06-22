×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Champion wants to return & challenge R-Truth for 24/7 title

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    22 Jun 2019, 11:26 IST

R-Truth won the 24/7 title from Drake Maverick at Maverick's wedding!
R-Truth won the 24/7 title from Drake Maverick at Maverick's wedding!

What's the story?

The WWE 24/7 title, which was introduced in May, has so far given us some fantastic television, with R-Truth and his comedic genius being at the center of it all. Truth has had a host of challengers, but it seems that a former WWE Superstar could be the next in line to challenge R-Truth - JBL.

In case you didn't know...

Since the WWE 24/7 title was introduced on WWE television, R-Truth has been the face of the title and is currently in his sixth reign.

Also Read: WWE News: Drake Maverick loses WWE 24/7 Championship at his own wedding [VIDEO]

He most recently won the title from Drake Maverick, who had just days ago won the title on SmackDown Live. Truth appeared at Maverick's wedding ceremony and defeated him to regain the title once again.

Truth has so far defeated Jinder Mahal, Elias, Robert Roode, and Drake Maverick for the title, winning it in an aeroplane, golf course, parking lot, and now at a wedding ceremony!

The heart of the matter

Following the entertaining segment featuring R-Truth and Drake Maverick at the latter's wedding, former WWE Champion JBL praised the 24/7 Championship and said that Maverick and R-Truth made for entertaining TV.

He then teased a return, saying that he has a few more clotheslines remaining, his trademark move in the WWE.


Advertisement

JBL has long retired from wrestling having last featured as a commentator in WWE. His last singles match was a decade ago at WrestleMania 25 while he did feature in the 2014 Royal Rumble, taking part in the men's Royal Rumble match.

What's next?

We will most likely see more of R-Truth and Drake Maverick at this weekend's Stomping Grounds PPV.

Would you like to see JBL back in WWE competing for the 24/7 title?

Tags:
R-Truth JBL
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Backstage news on 24/7 Title changing hands at Drake Maverick's wedding
RELATED STORY
WWE News: R-Truth finds himself in trouble at live event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former World Champion shares hilarious idea for 24/7 Title
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE 24/7 Championship changes hands after a huge main event
RELATED STORY
5 possible storylines for Rusev's return to WWE
RELATED STORY
10 craziest ideas for the WWE 24/7 Title 
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup: Hottest stories of the week (13th June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Champion to commentate Kurt Angle's final match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE champion apologizes to Triple H; teases return
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE champion backstage at the Stomping Grounds go-home RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us