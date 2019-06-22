WWE News: Former Champion wants to return & challenge R-Truth for 24/7 title

R-Truth won the 24/7 title from Drake Maverick at Maverick's wedding!

What's the story?

The WWE 24/7 title, which was introduced in May, has so far given us some fantastic television, with R-Truth and his comedic genius being at the center of it all. Truth has had a host of challengers, but it seems that a former WWE Superstar could be the next in line to challenge R-Truth - JBL.

In case you didn't know...

Since the WWE 24/7 title was introduced on WWE television, R-Truth has been the face of the title and is currently in his sixth reign.

He most recently won the title from Drake Maverick, who had just days ago won the title on SmackDown Live. Truth appeared at Maverick's wedding ceremony and defeated him to regain the title once again.

Truth has so far defeated Jinder Mahal, Elias, Robert Roode, and Drake Maverick for the title, winning it in an aeroplane, golf course, parking lot, and now at a wedding ceremony!

The heart of the matter

Following the entertaining segment featuring R-Truth and Drake Maverick at the latter's wedding, former WWE Champion JBL praised the 24/7 Championship and said that Maverick and R-Truth made for entertaining TV.

He then teased a return, saying that he has a few more clotheslines remaining, his trademark move in the WWE.

Hey @WWEMaverick don’t worry. You will be married many more times and have plenty of chances to get it back. https://t.co/CX9wqjFnNe — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 21, 2019

Bro, completely agree-this stuff with @RonKillings and @WWEMaverick is some entertaining TV. I do have about one or two clotheslines left...... https://t.co/eeEnk8yY8Q — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 21, 2019

JBL has long retired from wrestling having last featured as a commentator in WWE. His last singles match was a decade ago at WrestleMania 25 while he did feature in the 2014 Royal Rumble, taking part in the men's Royal Rumble match.

What's next?

We will most likely see more of R-Truth and Drake Maverick at this weekend's Stomping Grounds PPV.

Would you like to see JBL back in WWE competing for the 24/7 title?