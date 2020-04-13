WWE News - Former Diva alleges that she left company due to Edge and Randy Orton

Edge and Randy Orton are two of WWE's most successful Superstars

Amy Weber has released a video giving her side of the story regarding her WWE exit

Edge and Randy Orton

Former WWE Diva Amy Weber has alleged that she left the company due to an incident on a plane with Edge and Randy Orton.

Speaking in a YouTube video about her time in WWE, Weber said she was told by a trainer to take two ibuprofen and some ice from the men’s locker room after injuring her back while training with Joy Giovanni in Japan.

Weber, who appeared in WWE in 2004-05, said she took up three seats to rest her back while she slept on a plane to Alaska, but she was knocked to the floor after Orton slammed into her seat.

“We were all sleeping. I’m gonna go ahead and call people out because this is a truthful video. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane. And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn [expletive].’”

Weber said she did not understand what Orton was talking about, so she turned around and went back to sleep. However, she allegedly had a problem with another Superstar – Edge – on the same plane ride.

“I was awoken by someone pouring a drink in my face. Immediately I popped up, I looked up and I saw Edge. Yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand. There was a little bit left and it was the same color that was basically all over me.”

The former Diva Search contestant explained that she stood up on the plane and questioned Edge, who denied that he poured the drink on her.

“He goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ Of course he denied it. The drink was in his hand. I said, 'Come on, you wanna fight me? Let's go. You wanna be a man? Go ahead, let’s go, let’s fight me. You wanna pour a drink on me?' He kept denying it but I know he did it. I saw the cup in his hand.”

She added that she felt deserving of respect in WWE and “was done” with the company when she landed back in Alaska after the flight.

“I just felt like I couldn’t continue to be in an environment where people had no respect for me. They had their reasons but I don’t think taking two ibuprofen is a reason for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you and then pour a drink in your face.”

Weber said she is working in real estate now and she has no plans to return to WWE, but she would like to be involved when her former on-screen boss, JBL, gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

