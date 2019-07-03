WWE News: Former Diva's Champions AJ Lee talks about one more match

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 913 // 03 Jul 2019, 04:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Lee

What's the story?

If there was one woman whom the WWE Universe identified as the pioneer of the Women's Revolution in WWE, it was AJ Lee. However, due to less than cordial relations between Lee and WWE, they did not part on the best of terms.

However, if there is one person that the WWE Universe would love to see back in the ring for one more time at least, it is AJ Lee. Lee was recently in an interview, where, when she was asked about one more match, said that she was never going to be denying that there was always a possibility for her return.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Lee was known for being outspoken and frank, something that WWE did not appreciate. On top of that, she married former WWE Champion CM Punk. This resulted in things getting worse when CM Punk left the company on the worst terms possible with WWE. Whenever she was in the ring, the WWE Universe chanted Punk's name, something that the WWE management did not take too kindly. That, combined with other issues, saw Lee leave WWE.

AJ Lee certainly has had some real success in and outside the ring, and recently wrote her own book. As a published author, she has been vocal about mental health and other issues.

The heart of the matter

During the interview on Fair Game, AJ Lee was asked if there was a chance of her returning to the ring one more time.

"I say, never say never. Every time I have said never in my life, I have ended up doing the thing. Like, 'Oh my god, I'm never going to date a wrestler. I will never date another wrestler!' Then it keeps going and I married one! I say that I don't know what the future holds, to not hold your breath, but never say never."

For any quotes used from the video, please credit Sportskeeda.

While she did not say that she was returning to the ring, she did not discount it altogether either.

Advertisement

What's next?

Even if AJ Lee comes back to wrestle, it is hardly likely that we will see her in WWE. Only time will tell, and in the meantime, we should take Lee's advice and continue to not hold our breaths.