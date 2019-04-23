WWE News: Former Divas Champion returns to battle Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw

Becky Lynch has a tough challenge ahead of her tonight with a returning champion

What's the story?

Tonight, the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, is in action as she faces a former Diva's Champion. And she'll need to watch her every move, because her opponent is indeed crazy like a Fox.

In case you didn't know...

Alicia Fox hasn't participated in-ring in quite some time. After an incident at a WWE live event in early February in which she wrestled while intoxicated, she's been left off of any televised events.

Her only appearance since then has been during WrestleMania Axxess earlier this month. However, this also was not televised or streamed to the WWE Network.

Prior to 2019, though, Fox was rubbing shouldlers with greatness, teaming up with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss while the trio battled against WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

They were also near the top of Raw's women's division, coming face-to-face with former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on multiple occasions.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, Becky 2 Belts will go toe-to-toe with Alicia Fox. This will be Foxy's first televised appearance in quite some time, and she's sure to be looking for an impact. A win tonight over the dual champion could mean big things, and maybe even a title opportunity in the near future.

Will Lynch be able to continue her post-Mania momentum, or will Alicia Fox derail that train in hopes of getting back on top? Tune in tonight to find out.

What's next?

Tonight could be a big night for the Captain. With several superstars on both Raw and SmackDown vying for Becky Lynch's titles, not to mention Lacey Evans constantly antagonizing her, the champion may not be in the right frame of mind for a match tonight. And if the Lady distracts the Man, Fox may walk out with an incredible upset victory.

Catch all the live updates from the 22nd April edition of Monday Night RAW.