WWE News: Former Divas Champion teases a Summerslam appearance

The rumours may be true after all!

by Riju Dasgupta News 26 Jul 2017, 14:23 IST

How cool will it be to see Nikki Bella back again?!

What's the story?

Rumors had surfaced recently that Nikki Bella would be making a return at Summerslam, after months of inactivity. These rumors were further fuelled through a video of Nikki and her twin sister Brie, watching the Battleground pay-per-view, where Nikki teased a Summerslam appearance.

In case you didn't know...

The last we saw of Nikki Bella within the squared circle was at Wrestlemania 33, where she teamed up with John Cena to take on The Miz and Maryse. At the conclusion of the match, John Cena got down on his knees and proposed to his long-time love. Shortly afterward, Nikki announced that she was taking some time off from wrestling and recently even mentioned that she would be looking at making a comeback in the year 2018. However, this video puts a different spin on things.

The heart of the matter

In the video linked above, we see a WWE Battleground viewing party at the Bella household. Brie brings up the rumors that had emerged of Nikki possibly showing up at Summerslam. Smiling, Nikki confirms that there may be a surprise. We have no idea if she means whether it will be a wrestling role or not, at this point in time.

What's next?

As we draw closer to Summerslam in Brooklyn, we will bring you live updates from SmackDown Live to inform you how Nikki could be a part of the biggest show of the summer. As of now, Natalya faces Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Nikki is nowhere in contention for the top prize.

Author's note

WWE likes to load up on stars for big shows like Summerslam and it won't be surprising to see Nikki Bella there. However, we think, at this time, she's just working us all into believing she may show up based on the prevailing rumors. In any case, we doubt if her appearance will make a great impact on the show at hand.