WWE News: Former IC Champion claims he will be company's No.1 guy one day

Published Jan 06, 2020

Drew McIntyre won the Intercontinental Championship in 2009

Drew McIntyre relived several milestone moments from his WWE career on the premiere episode of WWE Network show Break It Down, while he also looked ahead to the future by vowing to become the company’s No.1 guy one day.

The Scot has previously held the Intercontinental Championship and NXT Championship as a singles competitor, but he is yet to win a World Championship on either RAW or SmackDown.

Now that he is establishing himself as a dominant heel again on Monday nights, McIntyre believes he is capable of moving to the next level by leading the red brand for years to come.

“Inevitably, the goal is to be the number one guy that’s leading the company and that’s leading the RAW brand in the fight against SmackDown, as far as I’m concerned, because now competition is back. It’s RAW versus SmackDown and I want our roster all to step up and treat it like a war, and I’m gonna be steering that ship, as far as I’m concerned.”

Drew McIntyre’s World Championship credentials

Although Vince McMahon touted Drew McIntyre as a future World Champion over a decade ago, the 34-year-old has not been involved in the WWE Championship or Universal Championship reckoning since he left NXT and rejoined RAW in April 2018.

His only Universal Championship matches have come at live events and in dark segments, most recently against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in November 2019, while he has never challenged for the WWE Championship.

