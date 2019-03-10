×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling champion wrestles his first WWE match

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.25K   //    10 Mar 2019, 12:08 IST

Lee pictured along with Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan
Lee pictured along with Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan

What's the story?

Not long ago, it came to light that Trevor Lee had signed with WWE and would be a part of NXT. We've just learned that he wrestled his first match for the company not long ago.

Unfortunately, he came up short against his opponent. Interestingly enough, he was using the same name, ie. Trevor Lee, in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Trevor Lee was one of Impact Wrestling's most promising Superstars but got stuck in mid-card purgatory in recent times, on the show. He's had quite the run for the company in the past, becoming X-Division Champion three times.

He's also been the Tag Team Champion with Brian Myers, whom you may know better as WWE's Curt Hawkins. To write him off television, he was attacked by Killer Kross.

I've interviewed Trevor Lee on several occasions in the past and he's always been a class act, which makes me certain that he's a valuable acquisition for WWE.

The heart of the matter

Trevor Lee took on Luke Menzies from NXT UK in a match at the NXT Live Event in Dade City Florida. As has been mentioned before, he wrestled under his real name and came up short in the match.

It is pretty clear that he will be a part of the NXT roster in coming months. It will also be interesting to see when he makes his TV debut and what avatar he chooses to debut in. Thanks to SEScoops for the results and the update.


What's next?

Trevor Lee can be a very valuable addition to the roster. He could potentially become a very big player on 205 Live when he eventually does get called up. I can totally see him becoming Cruiserweight Champion someday.

Do you think Lee can be a big star in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling Trevor Lee
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE/Indie News: Tye Dillinger set to face Impact Wrestling star in his first match back
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former X-Division Champion DJZ Leaves Company
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer makes his WWE debut backstage
RELATED STORY
2 Dream WWE vs Impact Wrestling matches
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Trevor Lee signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Killer Kross confirms that WWE had interest in him after his debut
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact News: Sonjay Dutt Departs Impact Wrestling, rumored to join WWE
RELATED STORY
Chris Jericho News: WWE Legend confirms talks with Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE almost had a deal to air Impact Wrestling on the WWE Network
RELATED STORY
5 WWE gimmicks that Impact Wrestling (TNA) copied
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us