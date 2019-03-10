WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling champion wrestles his first WWE match

Lee pictured along with Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan

What's the story?

Not long ago, it came to light that Trevor Lee had signed with WWE and would be a part of NXT. We've just learned that he wrestled his first match for the company not long ago.

Unfortunately, he came up short against his opponent. Interestingly enough, he was using the same name, ie. Trevor Lee, in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Trevor Lee was one of Impact Wrestling's most promising Superstars but got stuck in mid-card purgatory in recent times, on the show. He's had quite the run for the company in the past, becoming X-Division Champion three times.

He's also been the Tag Team Champion with Brian Myers, whom you may know better as WWE's Curt Hawkins. To write him off television, he was attacked by Killer Kross.

I've interviewed Trevor Lee on several occasions in the past and he's always been a class act, which makes me certain that he's a valuable acquisition for WWE.

The heart of the matter

Trevor Lee took on Luke Menzies from NXT UK in a match at the NXT Live Event in Dade City Florida. As has been mentioned before, he wrestled under his real name and came up short in the match.

It is pretty clear that he will be a part of the NXT roster in coming months. It will also be interesting to see when he makes his TV debut and what avatar he chooses to debut in. Thanks to SEScoops for the results and the update.

What's next?

Trevor Lee can be a very valuable addition to the roster. He could potentially become a very big player on 205 Live when he eventually does get called up. I can totally see him becoming Cruiserweight Champion someday.

Do you think Lee can be a big star in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

