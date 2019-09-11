WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling star joins company as 'on-air host'

McKenzie Mitchell has signed with WWE

Former Impact Wrestling backstage announcer McKenzie Mitchell has today revealed via social media that she has signed with WWE as an "on-air host" - calling the switch a "dream come true" while posing in front of the iconic logo.

Mitchell was hired by former Impact President Dixie Carter back in May 2016 to work as a backstage interviewer, but left the company in January.

DREAM COME TRUE ⭐️ your newest @WWE on-air host pic.twitter.com/6Rvtwrl25g — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) September 11, 2019

Mitchell announced via Twitter that she has joined WWE, posing at one of the company's facilities in front of a WWE logo.

The former Impact star stated that she will be working as an on-air host, though she did not further specify her role with WWE, nor whether she'll be starting out in NXT.

One interesting point of note would be that, since leaving Impact Wrestling, Mitchell has worked for Fox Sports West in Los Angeles since March as a Digital Production Manager. With SmackDown moving to Fox next month, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to deduce that the moves may be in some way related.

Mitchell's commentating background may just be something WWE may look to utilize and, with the likes of Renee Young and Beth Phoenix in commentary roles on RAW and NXT respectively, McKenzie Mitchell appearing behind the announce desk on the Blue brand would be far from surprising.

My first @WWE event was 2/23/92 in @TheGarden.



Appropriately enough, this is my first week as an on-air host/digital talent for WWE.



Thanks to everyone who supported me along the way. pic.twitter.com/rCBOuGlaH4 — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) September 11, 2019

Of course, Mitchell McKenzie isn't the only new on-air host WWE have signed this week, with Matt Camp joining the company as an "on-air host/digital talent" this week, too. The Sirius XM host took to Twitter to confirm his apt appointment on a week where WWE have taken over the legendary Madison Square Garden - the venue where Camp attended his first-ever WWE event.

