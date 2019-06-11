WWE News: Former Intercontinental Champion would like to become Roman Reigns' manager

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Fame Ricky 'The Dragon" Steamboat recently appeared on the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast during which he was asked a few interesting questions pertaining to his career as well as the current setup in the WWE.

When asked about who he would like to manage if he was given the opportunity, Steamboat named Roman Reigns as his choice. Additionally, the WWE legend was asked to name a current superstar who he would like after potentially coming out of retirement.

In case you didn't know...

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is considered to be one of the greatest in-ring talents in pro wrestling history, with an active career that lasted for almost 33 years.

Despite being a popular figure during his heyday, Steamboat only held one title in the WWE, which was the Intercontinental title won at WrestleMania III in an instant classic against Randy Savage.

Steamboat would go on to have stints in WCW and NJPW before returning to WWE. Ring of Honor fans would remember Steamboat as CM Punk's mentor.

After feuding with Chris Jericho at the tail end of his career, Steamboa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and has since just wrestled two matches - one for former WWE Development system FCW, and the other for an indie promotion called AIW in 2018.

His most recent WWE appearance took place as part of Ric Flair's birthday celebration segment on Raw in February earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Steamboat was as insightful as they come during his interview on a recent edition of Pancakes and Powerslams. The 66-year-old legend said that he would love to manage Roman Reigns if the opportunity arises. While Steamboat claimed that he liked Reigns as a man, He opined that The Big Dog suffers the same fate that John Cena did in his career, the 50-50 reaction.

Steamboat even named Seth Rollins as the Superstar he would love to face if he returns to the squared circle for another match. He even spoke about his feud with Jericho among other topics.

What's next?

Steamboat is doing what most wrestling veterans do and that is to share their stories and experiences on multiple platforms.

As for Roman Reigns, his lacklustre feud with Shane McMahon doesn't seem like it may end anytime soon.