WWE News: Former Money In The Bank winner returning to wrestling with new gimmick

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    07 Jul 2019, 15:25 IST

Damien Sandow's Money In The Bank briefcase was destroyed by Cody Rhodes in 2013
Damien Sandow's Money In The Bank briefcase was destroyed by Cody Rhodes in 2013

What's the story?

Aron Stevens, better known to WWE fans as Damien Sandow, has revealed that he plans to return to wrestling with a new “Millennial Slayer” gimmick.

In case you didn't know…

Between 2003 and 2016, Damien Sandow spent a total of five years in WWE’s developmental systems and five years as a member of the main roster.

The 36-year-old’s most successful run as an in-ring competitor came in 2013 when he won the Money In The Bank contract, while he also had an entertaining stint as The Miz’s stunt double, Damien Mizdow, in 2014-15.

Following his departure from WWE in 2016, Sandow returned to the independent circuit and had a five-month spell with Impact Wrestling before taking a break from wrestling in January 2017.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy in November 2018, Sandow revealed that he was focusing on his acting career but he did not rule out returning to wrestling one day.

"I'd be open to doing commentary, I'd be open to doing a guest spot, I'd be open to doing a Q&A - but maybe if the circumstances present themselves, I'll have to put my tights on."

The heart of the matter

Speaking in a video on Twitter, Damien Sandow announced that his wrestling break is over and he has an idea in mind for a new character.

“Well, you might as well hear it from me first. I am here in Toronto at Battle Arts Academy. I attended a wrestling show and I had an epiphany. I’ve been gone for two-and-a-half years, look what’s happened to the world, look what’s happened to the business. The world needs me and the business needs me, so tonight the ‘Millennial Slayer’ was born. Stay tuned.”

What's next?

As the man himself said, stay tuned for further updates on Damien Sandow’s career!

