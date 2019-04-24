WWE News: Former Nexus member reveals how WWE release "broke" him

The Nexus was an elite stable in the WWE back in the day

What’s the story?

Speaking to the WINCLY Podcast, WWE veteran Darren Young opened up on a myriad of topics.

Young – who performed for the WWE for several years, until his departure from the promotion in 2017 – asserted that the company releasing him in ’17, “broke him”.

Additionally, Young expounded upon how he eventually regained his focus after parting ways with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Darren Young rose to prominence in the WWE as a part of the Nexus, and has been hailed by many for his athleticism and in-ring consistency over the years.

Young eventually began performing as one-half of the tag team The Prime Time Players, alongside Titus O’Neil.

The heart of the matter

Darren Young asserted that his release from the WWE initially had a negative effect on him, back in 2017.

Furthermore, Young explained that while he eventually found his rhythm in 2018 and 2019, he holds no bitterness toward the WWE.

Moreover, Young added that he has no hard feelings toward the WWE – insinuating that his experience in the WWE helped him gain a considerable amount of experience over the years. Young stated –

"When I got released from WWE in 2017 it broke me."

"2018 opened my eyes, and 2019 I had laser-like focus, just like I had when I was chasing the dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. I've been out here in LA taking acting classes, trying to do whatever I have to do to be seen on the big screen." (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What’s next?

Darren Young presently performs on the indie professional wrestling circuit, under his real name i.e., Fred Rosser.

What are your thoughts on Darren Young’s statements? Sound off in the comments!