WWE Rumors: New date for WWE Backlash and other changes in 2019 schedule revealed

WWE Backlash is an event that has witnessed several amazing matchups come to fruition inside the squared circle

What's the story?

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE does indeed intend to put forth the Backlash PPV this June.

Despite the ongoing rumors regarding the WWE having cancelled its Backlash 2019 PPV, owing to the event being scheduled too close to WWE's rumored Saudi Arabia show; it's now being asserted that the company plans on postponing Backlash instead of cancelling it altogether.

In case you didn't know...

The professional wrestling rumor mill was recently abuzz with speculation regarding the WWE cancelling this year's Backlash PPV.

Apparently, the reason behind WWE cancelling Backlash was reportedly that both Backlash as well as WWE's show in Saudi Arabia would take place about a week apart from one another.

The heart of the matter

The WWE's official website had initially listed Backlash 2019, with the event being set to take place on June 16th in San Diego, California.

Regardless, the pro wrestling world has also, for long, been rife with talks pertaining to the WWE organizing an event in Saudi Arabia on June 7th. Resultantly, over the past few days, the WWE's aforementioned listing of Backlash 2019 on its official website was taken down.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that the WWE is now set to organize the Backlash PPV in Tacoma, Washington on June 23rd.

Furthermore, the June 16th date in San Diego, California, will see WWE put forth a RAW-branded live event; instead of Backlash.

Moreover, as of this time, details on the June 7th Saudi Arabia show are yet to be officially announced by the WWE.

What's next?

One ought to note that the WWE is advertising a few house shows in the US, around the time of the rumored Saudi Arabia show.

The aforementioned house shows include one in Stockton, California and another in Fresno, California; both on June 9th.

Additional changes in the live event listings, include a couple of house shows which were initially set to transpire over that very weekend; however, have now been moved to June 15th (Denver, Colorado) and June 16th (Salt Lake City, Utah) respectively.

Which event are you looking forward to the most -- Backlash or the presentation in Saudi Arabia? Sound off in the comments!