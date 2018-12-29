×
WWE News: Former NFL Star Signs Multi-Year Contract With WWE

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
745   //    29 Dec 2018, 06:45 IST

Big things coming
What's the story?

Former NFL star Pat McAfee has announced that he has officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Pat McAfee is a former American Football Punter, who played eight seasons for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.

Pat was a placekicker and punter at West Virginia and was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, where he remained until February 2017, when he retired, citing a knee operation as to his main reason why.

A big WWE fan, Pat was invited by WWE to appear as a co-host on the pre-show panel for WWE's NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. He would then return as a co-host for NXT TakeOver's Chicago II, Brooklyn IV and War Games II.

The heart of the matter

Pat McAfee has announced that he has officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE. The former NFL player made the announcement earlier today and commented on the signing by saying:

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract. Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come make some content. And we’ll see where it goes. I am very excited for this, a dream come true.

What's next?

We don't know for certain what exactly WWE has in mind for the former football player. He won't be wrestling, we know that much for sure but it seems like he will be making some content of some kind for WWE, although he wasn't very clear on what he meant. Perhaps something for the WWE Network.

More than likely, Pat will be officially a member of the NXT: TakeOver pre-shows and no longer be identified on them as just a guest. I expect we will see him next on the pre-show for WWE NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and maybe some main roster pay-per-view panels also.

