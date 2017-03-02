WWE News: Former nWo member Scott Norton explains why the faction ended

Scott Norton shows his domination on an episode of Monday Nitro

The nWo was one of the most pivotal factions in professional wrestling history. In 1996, Scott Hall interrupted a match between Mike Enos and Steve Doll. This alone was shocking, because contract negotiations were not nearly as publicized as it would become, and many thought that WWE was actually invading WCW. Shortly after, Kevin Nash debuted as well, further causing belief that WWE had a hand in this invasion that seemed very real. For months, Hall and Nash would tease that a third person was in with them, and he would be revealed sooner than later. At Bash at the Beach, Hulk Hogan came out to seemingly replace Lex Luger, who had to be escorted to the back due to an “injury” that took place during the match. Hogan turned on his WCW colleagues Randy Savage and Sting, joined the group, and the nWo commenced.

During the duration of the faction, there were many notable names who were a part of it. While many main event stars were members, there were others who became popular from time in outside promotions. For Scott Norton, he was already a veteran in the business, competing for the American Wrestling Association, and being one of the most popular gaijin (foreign) wrestlers in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling. In a recent episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to promote his upcoming appearance for Best of the Best Wrestling, Norton revealed the primary reason why the nWo disbanded.

Scott Norton started off his career competing for the AWA, promoting his arm wrestling dominance. He oftentimes teamed with John Nord as the Yukon Lumberjacks, before ending his AWA stint as one of the top heels of the company. This popularity earned him an opportunity to compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which he would form notable teams with Tony Halme (Ludvig Borga), Hercules Hernandez, Masahiro Chono, Ron Simmons, and Road Warrior Hawk. He would win the IWGP Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Scott Norton as a member of the nWo

This success led him to a spot in the nWo. While he was not one of the top names of the faction, his devastating powerbomb finisher and strikingly intimidating physique made him an automatic standout. In the nWo, he would team with Buff Bagwell, and the duo was known as Vicious and Delicious. His stint in the nWo led to a return to NJPW, where he would become one of the top names in the early 2000s, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two occasions. Norton returned to NJPW at the annual Wrestle Kingdom January 4th pay-per-view in 2017, participating in the New Japan Rumble. He also competed the following night and reunited with his former NJPW faction, Team 2000.

Norton explained that he was grateful for the opportunity to be in the nWo, but there were reasons why it ended up disbanding.

“It was politics. It’s a shame that it couldn’t gone on longer. A lot of other things that [were] way beyond what I know. It was being tugged at a 100 different ways to Sunday… Eric Bischoff did a great job. Trying to control what he had to control is tough. The guys were awesome brothers, great friends. Always good to me.”

Scott Norton had a formidable career in New Japan, and became one of the most popular stars of the company. While his run in the United States was not as successful, his membership in the nWo was the perfect way for fans to witness his freakish strength and domination. Norton has now returned to the ring, so spectators who are not familiar with who his is will quickly become familiar after he executes his hair-raising powerbowb.