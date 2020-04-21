The Superstar earned himself a spot on tonight's RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured three qualifying matches for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. In one of these matches, Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory to win the match and earned a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

This year's Money in the Bank is going to be a bit more unique than previous iterations as Superstars will have to battle at WWE's Corporate Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and will have to 'climb the corporate ladder' to retrieve the briefcase that holds the contract which guarantees a shot at any World Championship.

Aleister Black vs Austin Theory

With the victory over Theory, Black now joins SmackDown's Daniel Bryan for the men's MITB match. Theory and Black had a back-and-forth battle and after dodging the Black Mass a couple of times during the match, Theory finally got nailed with one that allowed Black to get a pinfall victory.

With Black and Bryan already confirmed for the Money in the Bank ladder match, there are now four spots left to be filled. Two more qualifying matches will take place later tonight on the Red show and Drew Gulak will take on King Corbin this Friday on SmackDown in another qualifying match.