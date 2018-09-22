WWE News: Former NXT Champion makes his return to NXT TV (Spoiler)

The Dutch Destroyer is back!

What's the story?

During Thursday's NXT TV Tapings, former NXT Champion Aleister Black made his return to television for the first time since his suffering an untimely groin injury.

In case you didn't know...

Coming off a hard-fought successful title defense over Lars Sullivan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, Aleister Black would eventually lose his NXT Championship to Tommaso Ciampa at the July 25 edition of NXT, following outside interference from Ciampa's biggest rival in NXT, Johnny Gargano.

Within the next few weeks, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, Black and Ciampa's scheduled singles title rematch was turned into the first ever NXT Championship Triple Threat match, also involving Johnny Gargano.

However, later on, at the end of the show, Black was found unconscious in the parking lot after being attacked by an unknown assailant. It was subsequently reported that The Dutch Destroyer was officially out of his scheduled bout against Ciampa and Gargano, both due to the backstage assault and due to a groin injury.

The heart of the matter

At the latest set of NXT Tapings, two of NXT's finest talents in Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair went head-to-head against each other in a solid back-and-forth singles match.

However, before finding out the definitive winner of the match, former NXT Champion Aleister Black, much to everyone's surprise, made his return to NXT TV, as he interrupted midway through Cross and Belair's singles bout.

As noted, in the closing stages of the match, lights went out for a while as Black's music hit the Full Sail University and the former NXT Champion was seen sitting in the middle of the ring.

Black then had a short interaction with Nikki Cross inside the ring by seemingly asking her to reveal the name of the superstar who had assaulted Black at the parking lot, prior to TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

Nikki eventually whispered the assailant's name in Black's ear, as a furious Aleister Black then headed to back!

Scoop #43: Lights went out, Aleister Black in the ring with Nikki pic.twitter.com/iFARzt3VkT — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 21, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, we are still not sure of the fact who indeed attacked Aleister Black in the parking lot a few weeks ago, however, we don't have to wait for too long as we will eventually find out who the actual culprit is.