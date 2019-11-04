WWE News: Former NXT Champion sends a message to Roman Reigns on Twitter

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns recently posted a tweet in response to NXT's invasion of SmackDown Live, and told NXT Superstars to not get too comfortable in his yard. Tommaso Ciampa has now replied to Reigns' tweet, and indicated that he isn't afraid one bit to take on The Big Dog.

NXT invades SmackDown Live

WWE Crown Jewel was a surprisingly good show, and the fans actually got to witness the Universal title changing hands. After the show, several WWE Superstars were left stranded in Saudi Arabia and WWE faced major travel issues. This resulted in a bunch of stars missing Friday Night SmackDown. The company decided to turn this dire situation into something that would delight the fans to no end. Several NXT Superstars invaded the Blue brand, and SmackDown Live garnered an impressive 2.54 million viewers. The show ended with Triple H declaring war on the main roster shows, and it will all go down at Survivor Series 2019.

Ciampa takes a shot at Roman Reigns on Twitter

Soon after the episode came to an end, Reigns posted a tweet, sharing his thoughts on the invasion. Reigns said that he respects the fact that NXT Superstars want to step up, but added that they shouldn't get too comfortable in his yard. Former NXT Champion Ciampa wasn't thrilled with Reigns' comments, and decided to respond to the same. Interestingly, Ciampa didn't directly respond to Reigns. Instead, he took a screengrab of Reigns' tweet, and used the picture in his own tweet. Check out Ciampa's response below:

atWWERomanReigns:



With all due “respect”...



I will 💩 in “your” yard. pic.twitter.com/EmXHnL8STH — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) November 4, 2019

With NXT taking on RAW and SmackDown Live at Survivor Series, one can't discount the possibility of Ciampa facing Reigns inside the squared circle. Would you like to see these two go at it at Survivor Series?

