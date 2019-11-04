WWE News: Paige reveals her dream match

Paige

Paige was recently asked on Twitter about her dream match, to which she gave a rather interesting response. The former Divas Champion's dream match isn't a one-on-one contest, but an 8-woman tag team match pitting herself, AJ Lee, and The Bella Twins, against The Four Horsewomen.

The Women's Revolution

Many fans credit the arrival of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks to the main roster as being the moment when the Women's Revolution in WWE kicked off. There's another large group of fans that believes that women like AJ Lee and Paige had been laying the foundation for the revolution for the past one year or so. Paige's call up to the main roster after WrestleMania 30 led to a Divas title win over Lee, starting a heated rivalry between the two. At WrestleMania 31, Paige and Lee teamed up to defeat The Bella Twins. The landscape of the Women's division changed drastically over the next 12 months, as WrestleMania 32 featured a Triple Threat Match for the newly instated Women's title. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks tore the house down and made sure that bigger and better things were on the horizon in the coming months. Bayley's main roster debut only made things better.

Fast forward three years - Lynch and Charlotte competed in the first-ever Women's main event at a WrestleMania, while The Boss 'N' Hug Connection came in as Women's Tag Team Champions at the event. It won't be a stretch to say that The Four Horsewomen are ruling the Women's division at present.

Paige reveals interesting dream match

When Paige was asked by a fan about her dream match, she stated that she would like to team up with AJ Lee and The Bella Twins, to take on The Four Horsewomen.

