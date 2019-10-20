WWE News: Former NXT Champion teases WrestleMania 36 match with Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently took to Twitter and teased the possibility of a dream singles match between him and multi-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

Tommaso Ciampa's return

On 13th March, 2019, Tommaso Ciampa had to relinquish the NXT Championship after a reign of 237 days after being forced to undergo a neck surgery due to an untimely injury. Ciampa made his return to WWE TV at NXT TakeOver: New York after Johnny Gargano had defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship, as the two former DIY tag team partners embraced each other.

On the 2nd October episode of NXT live on the USA Network, Tommaso Ciampa made his official return to WWE TV as he confronted new NXT Champion Adam Cole in the closing segment of the night. At the recently concluded episode of WWE NXT, Ciampa made his return to in-ring competition as the former NXT Champion defeated Angel Garza in an outstanding match.

Ciampa calls out Randy Orton

Earlier in October, former WWE Champion Randy Orton challenged The Rock to a singles match at WrestleMania 36 via Twitter. However, The People's Champ eventually played turned down the offer and totally killed off the chances of witnessing a dream match between the pair, as he stated that he still remembers the beatdown Evolution gave him 15 years ago at WrestleMania 20.

With a match between The Rock and Randy Orton not being possible anymore, the latter has been challenged to a dream bout by former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa took to Twitter and tweeted out the following:

Considering Randy won’t be facing Rock at Mania 36, I guess...



🐍 vs 🖤#VIPERvsBLACKHEART https://t.co/DCzoFOLT9m — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 19, 2019

What's next for Tommaso Ciampa?

As of now, it remains interesting to be seen what NXT has in store for Ciampa and the NXT Championship. After all, both Ciampa and Finn Balor have sent a message each to reigning champion Adam Cole and it is only a matter of time before NXT decides the next #1 contender.

