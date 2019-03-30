×
WWE News: Former Raw GM reacts on the current state of wrestling

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
308   //    30 Mar 2019, 20:04 IST

The McMahon family has changed pro-wrestling for good
The McMahon family has changed pro-wrestling for good

What's the story?

Former Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff recently appeared on The Jim Ross Report and talked on a multitude of topics.

Bischoff stated that the professional wrestling business is healthier today than ever.

In case you didn't know. . .

Eric Bischoff was the President of World Championship Wrestling and later went on to become the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, a year after WCW folded.

Bischoff's WCW gave some serious competition to Vince McMahon's WWE in the mid-90s, forcing the latter to change its direction completely and cater to an adult audience.

The heart of the matter

Bischoff spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on the current state of wrestling and stated that it has never been healthier.

Well, I think the business in many ways is healthier than anybody ever imagined it could be or has been. It's different today, but again, not to keep harping on it, but if you look at all the streaming platforms that are out there and the accessibility of promoters and producers to be able to reach a global audience with an iPPV, for example, and to be able to do it affordably. It's no longer a $750,000 or million-dollar roll of the dice to put something up on pay-per-view just from a production point of view. You can do it for a fraction of a fraction of what it used to be. I think what that means is that there will be more Rings Of Honor, more AEWs, more New Japan Pro-Wrestlings, as these streaming platforms mature and advertisers support them more and more and more. I think that's where the money is, a more diverse, international product. I think the business is healthier now than it [has] ever been.

What's next?

One can't help but agree with Bischoff, as pro-wrestling has turned into a global phenomenon and is reaching more people than it ever did, thanks to the internet and social media.

How has wrestling changed since the 80s and 90s? Sound off!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
