WWE News: Former Raw GM reacts on the current state of wrestling

The McMahon family has changed pro-wrestling for good

Former Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff recently appeared on The Jim Ross Report and talked on a multitude of topics.

Bischoff stated that the professional wrestling business is healthier today than ever.

Eric Bischoff was the President of World Championship Wrestling and later went on to become the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, a year after WCW folded.

Bischoff's WCW gave some serious competition to Vince McMahon's WWE in the mid-90s, forcing the latter to change its direction completely and cater to an adult audience.

Bischoff spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on the current state of wrestling and stated that it has never been healthier.

Well, I think the business in many ways is healthier than anybody ever imagined it could be or has been. It's different today, but again, not to keep harping on it, but if you look at all the streaming platforms that are out there and the accessibility of promoters and producers to be able to reach a global audience with an iPPV, for example, and to be able to do it affordably. It's no longer a $750,000 or million-dollar roll of the dice to put something up on pay-per-view just from a production point of view. You can do it for a fraction of a fraction of what it used to be. I think what that means is that there will be more Rings Of Honor, more AEWs, more New Japan Pro-Wrestlings, as these streaming platforms mature and advertisers support them more and more and more. I think that's where the money is, a more diverse, international product. I think the business is healthier now than it [has] ever been.

One can't help but agree with Bischoff, as pro-wrestling has turned into a global phenomenon and is reaching more people than it ever did, thanks to the internet and social media.

