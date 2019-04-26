×
WWE News: Former Raw Tag Team Champions jump to SmackDown Live

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.48K   //    26 Apr 2019, 06:38 IST

SmackDown! SmackDown! Go! Go! Go!
SmackDown! SmackDown! Go! Go! Go!

What's the story?

With the Superstar Shake-Up officially over, the WWE Universe was able to size up the new rosters, and many felt that Raw had a far greater tag team division than SmackDown Live. Hopefully, the latest move has added some star power to the Blue Brand.

In case you didn't know...

During the first day of the Superstar Shake-Up, it was clear that Monday Night Raw hit the jackpot with the addition of both The Usos and the War Raiders/Viking Raiders. SmackDown countered the loss of one of the two tag teams that got their division on the map during the brand split by bringing over Heavy Machinery.

Clearly, the scales seemed a little uneven, and it looked like the B-Show was in trouble. It didn't help that another group, SAnitY, was split up during the Shake-Up, with Eric Young moving to Monday Night Raw and Alexander Wolfe moving over to NXT UK. And with Cesaro making the move to Raw this week, essentially breaking up The Bar, the situation only seemed to get worse.

To put it into perspective, out of the past six championship teams that have held gold between 2018 and 2019, four of them have either been split up or moved to Raw. With the Big E out with an injury and Kofi Kingston carrying the WWE Championship, the New Day aren't exactly looking to lock down the tag team division. Thankfully for SmackDown Live, a former championship team has swapped brands, giving their roster some much needed legitimacy.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, it was revealed that the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel have been moved to SmackDown Live. While they were incredibly unsuccessful while working with The Miz, breaking away from the A-Lister allowed them to pick up some steam and defeat a dominant force in Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy.

Now, with a move to a division dying for better competition, we may see the B-Team GO GO GO all the way to the top of the ladder.

What's next?

SmackDown Live's tag team roster is in shambles at the moment. With the status of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions kind of up in the air due to an injury sustained by Jeff Hardy, hopefully we can see teams like Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev and the B-Team rise through the ranks in the near future.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Bo Dallas Curtis Axel
