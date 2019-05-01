WWE News: Former RAW Women's Champion joins Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Greg Bush

This year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match already features three former champions

With Money in the Bank only a few weeks away, the WWE began setting up both the men's and women's ladder matches this week. Last night, Alexa Bliss revealed the first four participants in the women's match.

Along with Natalya, Dana Brooke, and Naomi, the Goddess herself has been added to the contest, looking to become the first ever two-time Ms. Money in the Bank.

With Raw's four superstars revealed, SmackDown was left to fill out the rest of the slots. With Charlotte Flair busy with Becky Lynch at the PPV, this gave the rest of the women on the Blue Brand an opportunity to leap into the title picture, including some recent arrivals. Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Mickie James, and Liv Morgan joined an already stacked division that included Asuka, Mandy Rose, and the IIconics.

SmackDown's first pick for the match was revealed early in the night, when Becky Lynch faced off against another member of the Four Horsewomen, Bayley, in a one-on-one matchup. While the Hugger made her entrance, it was revealed that she would be added to the women's MITB ladder match.

With that, this year's match already features four former Women's Champions and a combined ten title runs between the competitors, five of those belonging to the Goddess herself, Alexa Bliss.

Bayley only has one singles title on the main roster, but with a win at Money in the Bank, a contract all but guarantees her another reign, as the winners of both women's MITB matches were successful in their cash ins.

SmackDown Live has several top talents worthy of the opportunity at Money in the Bank. If the choices so far have revealed anything, we should expect to see more former champions in the mix-up, which means we may very well see Asuka or Carmella added to the match.