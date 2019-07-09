×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Raw Women's Champion vows to beat up Randy Orton 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
174   //    09 Jul 2019, 07:45 IST

Randy Orton
Randy Orton

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently responded to a tweet that featured a clip from this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The clip showed Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Nia, hinting at a potential feud between the two Superstars.

Jax stated that she will get back at Orton for the RKO when she comes back.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax became the center of controversy last year when her punch directed at SmackDown Live's Becky Lynch ended up injuring "The Man". The spot garnered tons of heel heat for Jax. She didn't manage to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and ended up coming out during the Men's Royal Rumble match later on in the night.

This didn't seem to sit well with a bunch of male WWE Superstars who were in the ring at the time. Jax received a string of finishing moves, but none bagged as many cheers as Randy Orton's RKO did.

Also read: SmackDown Live star has new name for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

The heart of the matter

Nia's Rumble spot led to speculation that WWE was on the verge of giving us intergender rivalries. The same was confirmed soon after when Jax confronted Dean Ambrose and got into an altercation with him. The storyline didn't go anywhere and the idea seemed to have been dropped.

Now, months after the Rumble angle, Nia Jax has commented on Orton hitting her with an RKO. Jax said that she will come back from her injury and hurt Orton for what he did to her during the Rumble match.

What's next?

Although this tweet couldn't mean anything in the long run, the idea of a feud between Jax and Orton seems intriguing to say the least.

Would you like to see a feud between these two Superstars?

Tags:
WWE Raw Randy Orton Nia Jax
Advertisement
5 Best John Cena vs Randy Orton PPV matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why intergender match between Nia Jax and Randy Orton was nixed
RELATED STORY
Why Randy Orton must challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next week
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former WWE champion backstage at tonight's Raw
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Randy Orton-John Cena matches of all time
RELATED STORY
4 Possible opponents for Randy Orton at WWE's Saudi Arabia event
RELATED STORY
5 realistic contenders to move to WWE Raw in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
4 decisions WWE got absolutely right in the Superstar Shake-up on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 43-year-old wrestler on real-life rivalry with John Cena and Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
WWE Moments: When Randy Orton halted Kofi Kingston's rise to the top
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us