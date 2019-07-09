WWE News: Former Raw Women's Champion vows to beat up Randy Orton

Randy Orton

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently responded to a tweet that featured a clip from this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The clip showed Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Nia, hinting at a potential feud between the two Superstars.

Jax stated that she will get back at Orton for the RKO when she comes back.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax became the center of controversy last year when her punch directed at SmackDown Live's Becky Lynch ended up injuring "The Man". The spot garnered tons of heel heat for Jax. She didn't manage to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and ended up coming out during the Men's Royal Rumble match later on in the night.

This didn't seem to sit well with a bunch of male WWE Superstars who were in the ring at the time. Jax received a string of finishing moves, but none bagged as many cheers as Randy Orton's RKO did.

The heart of the matter

Nia's Rumble spot led to speculation that WWE was on the verge of giving us intergender rivalries. The same was confirmed soon after when Jax confronted Dean Ambrose and got into an altercation with him. The storyline didn't go anywhere and the idea seemed to have been dropped.

Now, months after the Rumble angle, Nia Jax has commented on Orton hitting her with an RKO. Jax said that she will come back from her injury and hurt Orton for what he did to her during the Rumble match.

😩😩😩😩 I’m gonna come back and kick his ass for that https://t.co/IAXgx3xNew — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) July 8, 2019

What's next?

Although this tweet couldn't mean anything in the long run, the idea of a feud between Jax and Orton seems intriguing to say the least.

Would you like to see a feud between these two Superstars?