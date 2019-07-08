WWE News: SmackDown Live star has new name for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.30K // 08 Jul 2019, 08:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Tonight on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be facing SmackDown Live's Andrade and Zelina Vega in a never seen before match. Vega recently took to Twitter and took a shot at the power couple, giving them a new name in the process.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, SmackDown Live's Andrade and Zelina Vega challenged Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch to a mixed tag team match, which the champions eventually accepted.

This resulted in the quartet engaging in a Twitter war with Lynch and Vega taking shots at each other in a string of tweets. Vega posted a detailed tweet explaining why Rollins and Lynch had no chance of winning the match. The tweet garnered a response from The Man, who said that she will unleash a brutal beating on Vega if she keeps up with her "illogical tweets".

Also read: Zelina Vega calls Becky Lynch a Stone Cold rip-off

The heart of the matter

Now, Zelina Vega has come up with another video which sees her taking a bunch of brutal shots at Lynch and Rollins. Vega stated in the video that her opponents like to call themselves 'men', but are nothing but little boys. Vega proceeded to give the couple a name, that seems like a poor mash-up of Seth and Becky. Zelina referred to the champions as 'Secky' and finished off her promo with a brutal shot at Lynch.

"And, sure, you're real original by calling me short and all, but truth be told as I've said, even if you got your teeth done and your weave fixed, you still wouldn't be half the woman I am."

What's next?

The Twitter exchange between Vega and Lynch will finally come to rest in a matter of hours, as the two women, along with their partners, square off inside the ring to find out who's the best among the two pairs.