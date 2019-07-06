WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar calls Becky Lynch a Stone Cold rip-off

Lynch and Austin

What's the story?

After WWE officially announced Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs Andrade and Zelina Vega for the upcoming edition of Raw, Lynch and Vega kicked off a Twitter war. Things took a nasty turn pretty quickly during the exchange, as Vega accused Lynch of ripping off Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, WWE announced two matche for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw. The villainous duo of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon will take on Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane's choosing. The 2nd bout will see Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins square off against SmackDown Live's Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The heart of the matter

Soon after the mixed tag team match was announced, Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega began taking jibes at each other on Twitter. It began when Vega explained why the SmackDown Live duo will emerge victorious on Raw. Lynch didn't take too kindly to this and stated that she will batter Vega, drag her backstage, and slam her face on a door.

Vega was quick to respond to the threat and took a scathing jibe at Lynch in the process. She hinted that Lynch is always obsessed with everybody else's man, but her own. Vega went on to mention several names while taking shots at Lynch, calling her a rip-off of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Here's Vega's tweet:

It’s pretty straight forward BUT expecting reading w/ a degree of understanding from some1 who’s obsessed w/everybody else’s man but her own: Role plays a poor “mans” Connor McGregor, rips off Steve Austin, sad versions of The Rock bottom? Might have been a bit too much. My bad! https://t.co/sxzzzi4zGx — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 5, 2019

What's next?

The mixed tag team match on next week's Raw is going to be something to look forward to. Not only these two women will get a chance to back the talk, fans will also get to see Andrade taking on Seth Rollins in what is bound to be a visual feast for a wrestling fan.

Do you think Becky Lynch is a Stone Cold rip-off? Sound off in the comments below!